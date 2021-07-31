Infinix X1 40-Inch Full-HD Smart TV With Dolby Audio Launched In India

New Delhi: Infinix has launched its latest addition to the X1 series of HD Android smart TVs.It comes with a slim bezel design of the series and comes with impressive features such as HDR 10 certification, 24W box speakers, Chromecast built-in, and more.

Price & Availability

The Infinix X1 40-inch FHD Android Smart TV is available for INR 19,999 (about $269). The smart TV is slated to go up for sale via Flipkart on August 6. The company has confirmed this is an introductory price. The Infinix 32X1 will set you back INR 12,999 (about $175), and the Infinix 43X1 carries a price tag of INR 23,999 (about $323). The company launched both variants in December 2020.

Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV – Features

The Infinix X1 is a 40-inch TV with full HD resolution that offers 350 nits of peak brightness and supports HDR10, and HLG standards. The company claims that the TV comes with EyeCare technology which is designed to eliminate harmful blue light and also offers improved colour, brightness, sharpness and contrast.

Additionally, there is Infinix’s Epic 2.0 Image Engine that is designed to enhance the overall image quality and offer vibrant picture quality.

The Infinix X1 has a quad-core MediaTek MTK 6683 64-bit processor with a Mali-470 GPU at it, along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Since the TV runs on Android TV 9.0 out of the box, it allows you to download compatible Android apps from the Play Store and supports popular OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, DisneyPlus Hotstar, etc. The TV also has Chromecast built-in which allows users to stream content wirelessly from their mobile or laptops.

Talking about audio, the Infinix X1 comes with 24W speakers with Dolby Audio support delivering a rich, clear cinematic surround sound experience. In terms of connectivity, the TV comes with several options like Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, AV, two USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet, etc.