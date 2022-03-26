Infinix Smart 6 Plus Launched With Mediatek Soc: Price And Specifications

New Delhi: Infinix has launched its latest smartphone in Nigeria with the addition of the Infinix Smart 6 Plus. The affordable handset comes with highlighted features like MediaTek chipset, 8-megapixel camera sensor, massive battery, Android 11, and a lot more among others.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus Price

The newly launched Infinix Smart 6 Plus comes with a price tag of MGN 58,400 ( approx Rs 10,700). The smartphone will be up for sale in Polar Black, Purple, Light Sea Green, and Ocean Blue colour shades. The handset is going to be available for grabs via Xpark and offline stores in the country.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus Specifications

The Infinix Smart 6 Plus flaunts a 6.6-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels with a standard 60 Hz refresh rate and waterdrop notch design to accommodate the front camera sensor. Under the hood, the handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, clubbed with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage with expandable storage support of up to 128GB via microSD card. On the software part, the device runs on Android 11 Go Edition.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Infinix Smart 6 Plus offers a dual-rear camera setup with the combination of an 8-megapixel primary camera sensor, accompanied by a 0.08-megapixel QVGA sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone sports a 5-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery, and also offers a 3.5mm audio output jack.