Infinix Smart 6 Plus launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Availability

New Delhi: Infinix has launched a new budget-friendly smartphone in India. The newly launched Infinix Smart 6 Plus comes with a large 6.82-inch display and it comes with a 5,000mAh battery life and an 8MP dual camera at the back.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus India Price And Availability

Infinix Smart 6 Plus is launched with a price point of Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The handset will go on sale under the introductory price and the company might increase the cost in the upcoming future. The smartphone will be up for sale from August 3 via Flipkart and you can choose from Crystal Violet, Tranquil Sea Blue, and Miracle Black colour shades.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Infinix Smart 6 Plus features a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a drop-notch, 90.66 percent screen-to-body ratio and 440 nits of peak brightness. It features a unibody mirror style with a flow pattern and it weighs just 202g.

The Infinix Smart 6 Plus is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor that is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. This space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 512GB. It runs Android 12-based XOS 10.6 operating system. On the camera front, the phone features an 8MP Dual AI rear camera setup with dual flash. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera. The Infinix Smart 6 Plus is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.