Infinix Note 12 VIP Launched With 120W Charging: Details Here

New Delhi: Infinix launched two smartphones in the global market. The Infinix Note 12 VIP and the Infinix Note 12 G96 smartphones. the smartphones are powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor and Full HD+ AMOLED screens. On the other hand, the Infinix Note 12 G96 features a 50MP camera and 33W fast charging capabilities. The new launch comes at that time when the company is all set to launch two smartphones called Infinix Note 12 and the Infinix Note 12 Turbo.

Infinix Note 12 VIP And Note 12 G96: Price And Availability In India

It is worth noting that the Note 12 VIP is priced at $300, which is close to Rs. 23,300 and the Note 12 G96 is priced at $200 which is close to Rs. 15,500. Both devices are expected to be launched in India soon.

Infinix Note 12 VIP: Specifications

The Infinix Note 12 VIP comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ AMOLED 10-bit screen, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device has been launched with MediaTek Helio G96 processor and is equipped with ARM Mali G52 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

On the imaging front, the Infinix Note 12 VIP has 108MP primary camera, 1MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Also, you will find a 16MP camera on the front. The newly launched smartphone is packed with a 120W fast charging and Infinix claims that the phone can be charged fully in only 17 minutes.

Apart from that, the Note 12 VIP comes with a 7.89 better gaming optimization, dual speaker with DTS, dual x-axis linear meter, and a 9-layer cooling system. Besides, the smartphone is available in two color options such as Cayenne Grey and Force Black. Moreover, the device weighs 198 grams and has a 7.89mm thickness.