Infinix Note 12 Turbo, Infinix Note 12 Launched In India: Price, Specifications 

New Delhi: Infinix has launched two new Note 12 series smartphones in India. The company has unveiled Infinix Note 12 Turbo and the vanilla Infinix Note 12 devices in collaboration with Marvel Studios. The Note 12 series comes in a special box to celebrate the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie.

Infinix Note 12 Turbo, Infinix Note 12: Price in India and Availability

The Infinix Note 12 Turbo comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 14,999. The vanilla Note 12 starts at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and the 6GB+128GB version costs Rs 12,999. The Note 12 Turbo will be available from May 27th and the Note 12 will go on sale from May 28th. The phones will be sold on Flipkart. During the initial sale, buyers can get a Rs 1,000 instant discount with Axis bank cards and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI as well.

Infinix Note 12 Turbo: Specifications

The Infinix Note 12 Turbo comes with a large 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 92% screen to body ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1000nits peak brightness, Widevine L1 support, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC along with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In the camera department, the device flaunts a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP f/1.6 main camera and there is a 16MP selfie snapper on the front. The Note 12 Turbo draws power from the 5,000mAh battery and it supports 33W Type-C fast charging. The phone runs on XOS 10.6 based on Android 12 and it also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device will be available in Force Black and SnowFall colour options. Lastly, the device measures 7.9mm and weighs 184.5 grams.

Infinix Note 12: Specifications

The vanilla Note 12 comes with the same display, battery, charging speed, and camera setup as the Turbo edition. In terms of processor, the device is powered by Helio G88 SoC and in the software department, the phone comes runs on XOS 10 based on Android 11. The company says the Android 12 update will arrive in August. The phone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Apart from these couple of changes, the rest of the features are similar to the Note 12 Turbo.