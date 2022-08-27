Infinix Note 12 Pro With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 108MP Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Infinix has launched an Infinix Note 12 Pro in India as its next affordable smartphone and the fifth device in the Note 12 lineup. It sports three rear cameras, the primary one of which is a 108-megapixel sensor, and a waterdrop-style display notch. The MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, power the Note 12 Pro. Let’s take a look at the details.

Infinix Note 12 Pro: Price in India and Availability

The Infinix Note 12 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage costs Rs 16,999 and it will be available in White, Blue and Grey colour options., The device will go on sale in India starting September 1 via Flipkart.

Infinix Note 12 Pro: Specifications

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. The Helio G99 SoC is built on a 6nm process and has a max clock speed of 2.2GHz. This SoC is paired with Arm Mali G57 GPU. The Note 12 Pro sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz screen refresh rate. The Note 12 Pro will come with 256GB of storage.

As for the camera, the device will come with a 108MP main camera, a depth sensor and an AI lens. To the front, the phone comes with a 16MP selfie snapper. The Infinix Note 12 Pro is backed by a large 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 12 with XOS 10.6 skin. Other features will include 7.8mm thickness, 5G Virtual RAM, 4D vibrations, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.