Infinix Note 12 5G launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC: Know More Here

New Delhi: Infinix has launched a new smartphone in India, dubbed Note 12 5G. It comes with some impressive features. For instance, it has a 50-megapixel camera, 5000mAh battery, and 33W fast charging.

Infinix Note 12 Pro Price in India, availability

Infinix Note 12 5G price has been set at Rs. 14,999 (roughly $190 ) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It likely has a single storage variant. The company may revise the storage configurations later. The device will be available for purchase in two colour options- Snowfall White and Force black. The Note 12 5G will be sold exclusively through Flipkart. The sale date of the smartphone is yet to be announced.

Infinix Note 12 5G Specifications

The Infinix Note 12 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display offering a resolution of 2400 x 1080 Pixels. The smartphone has a standard touch sampling rate of 180Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Infinix Note 12 5G features a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 50Mp primary camera sensor, accompanied by a 2MP depth lens, and an AI lens along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Infinix Note 12 5G packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the software front, the device runs Android 12 based on XOS 10.6. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.