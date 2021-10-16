Infinix Note 11 Series Launched: All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Infinix has recently launched two new smartphones globally. The new smartphone includes Vanilla’s Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11 Pro that comes with the latest MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Its 5,000mAh battery supports 33W Supercharge fast charging. Read on to know more.

Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11 Pro Price

The price of Infinix Note 11 When Infinix Note 11 Pro Not yet revealed. Vanilla Finix Note 11 is available in Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, and Graphite Black color options. Infinix Note 11 Pro is available in haze green, mist blue, and mithril gray color options. The release date for each has not yet been announced.

Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11 Pro Specifications

Both Infinix smartphones come with dual SIM (Nano) card setup and execution Android 11Base XOS 10. Infinix Note 11 Pro features a 6.95-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,460 pixels) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The display is also TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light and has a contrast ratio of 1500: 1.

The Infinix Note 11 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with ArmMali-G57 graphics and 8GB of RAM. The phone’s 128GB onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 2TB). It also comes with a RAM extension that allows users to extend the phone’s 8GB RAM up to 11GB.

In terms of optics, the Pro variant features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with a 30x optical zoom, and a triple rear camera setup with a 2-megapixel bokeh lens. Vanilla’s Infinix Note 11, on the other hand, has a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel telephoto lens. Both phones have a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

Infinix Note 11 Pro connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth, USB Type-C ports, USB OTG, and 3.5mm headphone jack. On-board sensors include g-sensors, e-compasses, gyroscopes, ambient light sensors, and proximity sensors. Both Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11 Pro feature a 5,000mAH battery that supports 33W supercharged fast charging, as well as facial recognition and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The size of the Infinix Note 11 Pro is 173.06×78.37×8.7mm.