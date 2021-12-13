Infinix Note 11, Note 11s launched In India: Check Price

New Delhi: Infinix has added two latest models to its 11 series on Monday. It includes the Infinix Note 11 and Note 11s. Both the models come with fast charging and a massive battery. Read on to know more.

Infinix Note 11, Note 11s Price in India

The latest Infinix Note 11’s priced at Rs 11,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB variant. The Infinix Note 11s is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 6GB/64GB model and Rs 14,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The Infinix Note 11 will be available on Flipkart from December 23, while the Note 11s will go on sale from December 20. The Infinix Note 11 offers three colour options while the Note 11s come in Symphony Cyan, Haze Green, and Mithril Grey colour options.

Infinix Note 11 Specifications

in terms of Specification, the Infinix Note 11 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 750 nits of peak brightness. The display comes with a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and a 100000:1 contrast ratio. The phone also boasts dual stereo speakers with DTS Surround sound.

Talking about the optics, the Note 11 features a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP main sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. Additionally, the phone also has a 16 MP selfie camera. The fingerprint reader on the Note 11 is mounted to the side as opposed to under the display.

Moreover, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 33W fast-charging support. The handset runs on Android 11 with Infinix’s XOS10 skin on top.