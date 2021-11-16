Infinix Launches Note 11i With Triple Rear Cameras: Details Here

New Delhi: Infinix has launched its latest smart smartphone called Infinix Note 11i. It comes with a triple rear digicam unit highlighted by 48-megapixel major sensor and an 18W quick charging assist. Infinix Note 11i encompasses a hole-punch show-notch design for the selfie digicam and provides a 5,000mAh battery capability. Read on to know more.

Infinix Word 11i worth, availability

The worth for Infinix Word 11i has not been listed by the corporate. However, a Pricebaba report says the telephone prices GHC 979 (roughly Rs. 11,900) in Ghana. As talked about, the Infinix Word 11i is obtainable in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration.

The telephone is listed on the official website in three color choices — Black, Blue, and Inexperienced. Infinix has not shared any particulars in regards to the product’s Indian launch and availability but.

Infinix Word 11i specs

The twin-SIM (Nano) Infinix Word 11i runs on Android 11 primarily based on XOS 7.6. The smartphone sports activities a 6.95-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) IPS LCD show with a 91 p.c screen-to-body ratio and a 180Hz contact sampling charge. The show can be accredited by TUV Rheinland for low blue gentle and has a distinction ratio of 1500:1.

Beneath the hood, the Infinix Word 11i packs a MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The storage may be expanded by way of a microSD card (as much as 256GB).

For optics, the most recent Infinix Word sequence telephone encompasses a triple rear digicam setup housed in an oblong digicam module. The digicam unit features a 48-megapixel major sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and movies, Infinix Word 11i has a 16-megapixel entrance digicam.

Infinix Word 11i is touted to be a gaming gadget and it options twin audio systems with DTS encompass sound. The Dar-link 2.0 software program in Infinix Word 11i makes use of synthetic intelligence (AI) to offer picture stability and contact sensitivity.

Connectivity choices on the Infinix Word 11i embody Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 5G, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB port, OTG, and FM radio Infinix Word 11i has AI noise discount know-how as properly. Sensors onboard embody a G-sensor, gyroscope, ambient gentle sensor, proximity sensor, and e-compass. As talked about, the smartphone packs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock function for authentication.

Infinix Word 11i is provided with a 5,000mAh battery that helps 33W Tremendous Cost quick charging. Infinix claims the battery provides a standby time of as much as 53 days and a music playback time of 160 hours. The handset measures 173.2×78.7×8.8mm.