Infinix InBook X1 Slim Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched In India: Price, Specifications 

New Delhi: Infinix InBook X1 Slim laptop has been launched in India. This laptop comes with the options of 10th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors. Also, it packs up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The InBook X1 Slim has a 14-inch full-HD+ display with 300 nits of peak brightness. Read on to know more.

Infinix InBook X1 Slim price in India

The Infinix InBook X1 Slim model with a 10the Gen Intel Core i7 processor is priced at Rs. 49,990. The top-end Intel Core i5 model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs Rs. 44,990. Finally, the Intel Core i3 model starts from Rs. 29,990 for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This Infinix laptop will be available in Aurora Green, Cosmic Blue, Noble Red, and Starfall Grey colours.

Infinix InBook X1 Slim specifications

The Infinix InBook X1 Slim flaunts a 14-inch Full HD IPS panel that supports a 1920×1080 pixel resolution, 300 nits brightness, 100 percent sRGB, and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it draws power from an Intel Core i3-1005G1/Core i5-1035G1/Core i7-1065G7 10th-gen processor paired with Intel Iris Plus graphics. Infinix InBook X1 Slim packs up to 16GB RAM and 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD.

A 50Whr lithium-polymer battery powers the package. The company claims up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. It comes with a 65W Type-C charger, which is said to charge the Infinix InBook X1 Slim in 90 minutes fully.

The Infinix InBook X1 Slim features an ICE STORM 1.0 cooling system, backlit keyboard, dual DTS audio setup, dual star-light HD web camera, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1. Connectivity features include two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4, an SD card slot, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.