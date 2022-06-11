Infinix INBook X1 Slim India Launch Set For June 15

New Delhi: Infinix Inbook X1 Slim is all set to launch in India on June 15. The Inbook X1 Slim will include an excessive battery capability and a USB Sort-C port. The laptop computer is claimed to be the slimmest and lightest within the Inbook X1 sequence phase. Read more to know more.

Infinix Inbook X1 Slim worth in India, availability

The pricing of the Infinix Inbook X1 Slim laptop computer is but to be revealed by the corporate and needs to be identified with its launch subsequent week. Nevertheless, it has been confirmed that the upcoming laptop computer can be out there to buy in Blue, Inexperienced, Crimson, and Gray colours.

INFINIX INBOOK X1 SLIM SPECIFICATIONS

The Infinix Inbook X1 slip laptop is claimed to be the lighter and thinnest laptop in the price segment. It has also confirmed that the laptop will be equipped with a high battery capacity and a USB Type-C connection, which will enable the users to transfer data and share displays. On the other hand, the upcoming laptop will be powered by the older 10th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 SoCs.

Auerdem, the company has stated that the Infinix Inbook X1 Slim will be the successor to the Inbook X1. a laptop. The Infinix Inbook X1 was first launched in India in December last year. It has Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processor options. It runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and has a 14-inch full-HD IPS display.