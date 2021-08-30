Infightings In Odisha Congress: Chellakumar Warns Party Members Against Indiscipline

Bhubaneswar: As factionalism threatens the Odisha Congress ahead of the monsoon session of Odisha Assembly, general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) A Chellakumar reached the state on Monday to take stock of the situation.

Reacting to the fallout between OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik and party chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Chellakumar said that indiscipline activities would not be tolerated in the party.

“Those who want to quit Congress can do so. Many have left the party, but Congress has only become powerful. People who love the party’s ideology and trust its leadership will stay,” Chellakumar said while speaking to media persons.

“Party would not take any disciplinary action against Bahinipati as he has already accepted his mistake,” he added.

Reportedly, Bahinipati had recently questioned the leadership of Patnaik over the issue of re-induction of former MLA from Laxmipur, Kailash Chandra Kulesika, into the Congress without his knowledge.

Meanwhile, taking a u-turn, Bahinipati changed his stand, and described Niranjan Patnaik as his ‘big brother’.