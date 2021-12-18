Infection Numbers Of Omicron Variant Is Doubling In Every 3 Days: WHO

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) has said infection numbers of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant is doubling at least every 3 days.

According to the WHO, the new variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta strain in countries with documented community transmission, with the number of cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days.

As of December 16, the Omicron variant has been identified in 89 countries across all six WHO regions. The current understanding of the Omicron variant will continue to evolve as more data becomes available.

In an update on Saturday, the United Nations’ health agency said that there is consistent evidence that Omicron has a substantial growth advantage over Delta.

“It is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant in countries with documented community transmission, with a doubling time between 1.5-3 days. Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity and it remains uncertain to what extent the observed rapid growth rate can be attributed to immune evasion, intrinsic increased transmissibility or a combination of both,” WHO said.