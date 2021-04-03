Infant dies after falling into pond

Keonjhar: An infant, aging one and half years, was killed after he fell into a pond at Stam Munda Sahi under the Patana police limit in Keonjhar district.

The deceased has been identified as Tarani, son of Rama Munda.

According to sources, the ill-fated incident occurred while Munda and his wife were busy at work when the baby boy fell into the pond.

Unable to find their child, the couple launched a frantic search and found the baby in the pond in an unconscious condition.

Though he was rushed to Patana Health Centre immediately, doctors here declared him “dead”.