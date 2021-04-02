Infant Dies After Being ‘Branded’ With Hot Object In Nabrangpur

Nabarangpur: An infant baby died after allegedly being branded with a hot object to cure pneumonia at Lakiguda village under Tentulikhunti block of the district today.

According to available information, the four-month-old baby was suffering from pneumonia for the past two months. Following this, the baby was being massaged with lukewarm oil.

Initially, the family claimed that the spots and wounds on the baby’s belly and chest are due to this massage. But, the doctors at a local hospital revealed that the child was subjected to hot branding.

However, later the infant’s parents confessed that the baby was subjected to hot branding to cure the illness. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard, sources informed.

The exact reason behind the infant’s death will be ascertained after the post mortem report comes, the doctor said.