Inebriated Man Bludgeons Friend To Death For Refusing To Give Mobile Phone

Bhubaneswar: A man, who was under the influence of alcohol, allegedly bludgeoned his friend to death on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Bahadalpur area under Khandagiri police station limits in Bhubaneswar.

According to latest reports, the body of the deceased was seized and handed over to the family members after post-mortem. Also, a scientific team has collected blood samples and seized the iron rod used in the murder from the crime scene.

Although, the accused confessed to the fatal attack late on Tuesday night, he admitted to the police that he did not know that his friend had died as he was too high.

As per police sources, one Bipin Bihari Mukhi, who owns 10 septic tank cleaning vehicles, has a construction house in Bahadalpur area and 6 to 7 labourers were working there. Then four of them, used to spend the night in Bipin’s under-construction house.

On Tuesday, the four labourers, Raj Kumar Naik, Kenalu Bhoi, Ashok Sethi and Jagannath Dhibar came to the said house after work. As usual, they started drinking country-made liquor at around 9:30 PM. Then while Ashok was drinking alcohol, accused Jagannath asked him for his mobile phone. But, when Ashok refused Jagannath lost his cool and thrashed Ashok. The others then stopped Jagannath and took him upstairs to sleep while Ashok was sleeping in the ground floor. Then, late at night, Jagannath again came downstairs and bludgeoned Ashok with an iron rod. He then fled to the upper floor and went to sleep.

On Wednesday morning, when another worker came downstairs and he saw Ashok’s dead body lying in a pool of blood and immediately informed the police. Soon, the police arrived at the scene and took the four to the police station for interrogation.

A case of murder has been registered and the accused Jagannath is under detention and further interrogation, the police sources added.