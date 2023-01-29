INDvNZ 2nd T20I: India restrict New Zealand to just 99/8 in 20 overs

India set a target of 100 to win against New Zealand in the second T2OI, after restricting the visitors to a total of 99/8, at Lucknow’s Ekana Sports City, on Sunday.

In the bowling front, pacer Arshdeep Singh bagged 2 wickets to his name, while skipper Mitchell Santner was the top-scorer with the bat, scoring (19* off 23).

New Zealand currently lead the 3-match series 1-0, with the 3rd and final match set to played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.