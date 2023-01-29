INDvNZ 2nd T20I: India make heavy weather of a modest chase

A remarkable performance from the spinners followed by gritty batting display from Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav helped India beat New Zealand by six wickets in a low-scoring thriller on Sunday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

India needed just 100 runs in 120 balls after restricting their opponents to 99/8 in 1st innings. It seemed like the chase would be a walk in the park for the Blues but credit to the New Zealand bowlers for putting up a spirited fight.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I turned out to be a low-scoring thriller as the match went down to the wire. India managed to score the winning runs in second-last ball of the final over. Suryakumar hit the winning runs as Team India secured a 6-wicket win in Lucknow and levelled the T20I series 1-1. He remained unbeaten in a tricky chase and bagged the Player of the Match award.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, New Zealand batters kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Wrist spinners Kuldeep (1/17) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/4) proved to be too good for the Kiwi batters while finger spinner Washington Sundar (1/17) produced another tidy spell. Deepak Hooda too bagged a wicket. Only Arshdeep Singh was the Indian bowler who remained wicketless. New Zealand could manage only 99 runs in 20 overs.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.