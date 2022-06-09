Industry care meeting held with more than 22 Jajpur based large-scale and MSME Industries

Bhubaneswar: A very successful visit and meeting with Jajpur based industries was concluded today. With the directions from the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, Shri Asit Kumar Tripathy, IAS (Retd.), Principal Advisor to Hon’ble Chief Minister, Odisha & Hon’ble Chairman, WODC, Government of Odisha chaired the Industry Care meeting with Jajpur based industries.

The team led by Shri Asit Kumar Tripathy met more than 24 large-scale industries of the region including Tata Steel Ltd., Jindal Stainless Ltd, JSW Cement,Jajpur Cement, among many others.

The event started with a welcome address by Shri Hemant Sharma, IAS Principal Secretary Industries Department, followed by an address by Shri Asit Kumar Tripathy.

A detailed discussion was held on the issues related to land, power, logistics,raw material linkage and policy with the participated industries. These issues will be now vigorously monitored by the Department of Industries.

Shri Hemant Sharma, IAS Principal Secretary Industries DepartmenthighlightedIndsutryCareas a unique initiative by the Government of Odisha which has been appreciated by Government of India.

Shri Tripathy discussed the commencement and operation of DIPA (District Investment Promotion Agencies) in the districts, as well as how they have been successful in bridging the gap between industries and district administration in order to create a productive atmosphere that benefits both companies and districts.

The team has also discussed with the District level officers from various departments such as IDCO, District Adminstration, Pollution Control, TPCODL & Water Resource and asked them to help the local entrepreneurs in scaling up the projects and increase their incomes.

34 MSMEs were also invited to participate in another session later in the day to explore the difficulties they encounter. Smt. Ranjana Chopra, IAS Principal Secretary, MSME Dept, Government of Odisha, and Md SadiqueAlam, (IAS), Director of Industries, Government of Odisha spoke with them to understand and resolve their issues.

These initiatives provide a unique opportunity for MSMEs to directly interact with the senior officials of the Government of Odisha and the on-site resolutions helping them solve their long-pending issues and concerns.