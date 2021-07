Cuttack: Industrialist Mahimananda Mishra’s wife Minati Mishra, passed away today morning at their residence in Odia Bazaar of Cuttack City. She was nearly 60.

As per reports, she breathed her last this morning after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Her mortal remain has been consigned to the flames at Khannagar cremation ground, sources said.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.