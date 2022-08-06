Industrialist Mahima Mishra’s son Charchit arrested by CBI

Paradip: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested noted industrialist Mahima Mishra’s son Charchit Mishra in connection with a bribery case.

Charchit Mishra’s advocate Jaydeep Pal said, “My client Mahimas in Paradip office when the CBI officers had initially conducted raid on August 4. The officers had spoken with Charchit and it was yesterday we learnt that he was made an accused in the case.”

Pal further said that IPC sections 120 (B) and 7,8,9, 10 of the PC Act has been registered against Charchit Mishra.

“We will take appropriate legal step as our client is cooperating and he appeared before the CBI on his own. We will soon move court seeking bail. As Charchit had undergone bone marrow transplant, we will move court seeking some relaxations which is extended to patients,” Pal added.

Earlier, four persons including Paradip Port Authority’s chief mechanical engineer Saroj Das were arrested on Friday.