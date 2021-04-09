Industrialist Held For Duping Rs 4.8cr In Koraput

Koraput: A Koraput-based industrialist has been apprehended by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) for allegedly duping Rs 4.8cr from a man of Karnataka.

The arrested person has been identified as Alaga Muthu Shankar, a resident of Jeypore. He is the owner of Shankar granite Industries at Boriguma in Koraput.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after one Jagannath Rao, a Research Personnel of Samsung Electronics of Karnataka lodge a complaint with EOW regarding the fraud.

As per reports, Shankar duped Rs 4.8 crore from Rao on the pretext of film making and mines license.

Acting on the complaint, the Economic Offence Wing of Bhubaneswar led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police Debendra Narayan Dash initiated an investigation and arrested the accused involved in this fraud.