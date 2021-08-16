Industrial Promotion Officer Suspended In Balasore For Harassing Beneficiaries

Bhubaneswar: Industrial Promotion Officer Alok Nayak, who was posted at the Balasore District Industrial Center, has been suspended today for allegedly harassing beneficiaries in getting the benefits of government schemes and services.

Under the “Mo Sarkar” initiative, beneficiaries are being contacted on a daily basis by the MSME department to get their views on government benefits, cooperation, work progress and existing issues.

During the routine process, a beneficiary of Balasore district informed the department that they are facing a lot of harassment for getting benefits of various schemes. After verifying the veracity of the allegation and finding evidence that it was true, the MSME dept principal secretary, Satyabrata Sahu, directed the Industrial Centre’s Director to place the accused IPO under suspension.

There have already been several allegations against the suspended officer. After the suspension, he was temporarily transferred to the Cuttack Sadar Industrial Directorate. A joint director has been tasked with investigation of the case.