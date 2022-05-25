Industrial Estates to be set up along the Economic Corridor: WODC Chairman Asit Tripathy

Bhubaneswar: Asit Tripathy, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister and Chairman, Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) chaired a review meeting on Monday about position check on the development of the economic corridor planning along the Biju Expressway scheduled to be completed by March-2023.

The Economic Corridor to be created along Sohela, Padampur, Paikmal of Bargarh district, Nuapada & Sinapali in Nuapada district and Golamunda in Kalahandi was discussed. 11 Industrial firms have agreed to set up their Industrial Estates. The tender process has also been completed. Land acquisitions for the entire stretches have been scheduled except few patches in Bargarh.

The focus will be to set up Industrial estates along Khariar of Nuapada, Junagarh of Kalahandi, and Padampur in Bargarh like small cities. To add value to the USP of the Biju Expressway Industrial Corridor, the arterial roads around industrial nodes connecting the Biju expressway and Railheads shall also be augmented. It was decided further that the geographical area of operation for District Investment Promotion Agencies (DIPA) shall be extended to 4 more districts i.e., Khurdha, Cuttack, Balangir and Koraput.

It was also decided that event similar to “Advantage Angul” to be planned for Sambalpur or Jharsuguda in the first or second week of July under the aegis of ‘Make in Odisha’ to attract more investment from large industries and MSME entrepreneurs.

Senior officers from Works, Industries, MSME and other concerned institutions were present at the meeting.