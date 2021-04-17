Industrial activities to continue during night curfew, weekend shutdown: Chief Secy

Bhubaneswar: Industries and related activities will continue without any restriction during night curfew and weekend shutdown, clarified Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

Mahapatra informed that the industries have been directed to make adequate arrangements for checking the coronavirus infection in their workplaces and campuses.

The State government has imposed weekend shutdown in urban areas of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts from Saturday.

This has been done in view of the increasing trend in the number of coronavirus positive cases in the State.

Night curfew will be imposed in urban areas of all the remaining 20 districts including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from 9 pm to 5 am from today.