IndusInd Bank to empower Indian Para-athletes for the Paris 2024 Paralympic

New Delhi: IndusInd Bank is proud to announce its partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as the Official Banking Partner.

This partnership underlines the Bank’s commitment to elevate the Indian para-athletes, reinforcing its belief in the inclusive and transformational power of sports through its sports vertical, ‘IndusInd For Sports’. Since 2016, IndusInd Bank has been using sports as a vehicle for change to drive inclusion and sustainability through various sports-related initiatives.

PCI and IndusInd Bank are committed to improving para-sports and supporting the Paralympic

movement in India. PCI and Bank’s goal is to help athletes with disabilities reach their full potential by upgrading facilities, providing better resources, and creating an inclusive environment that recognizes their achievements.

PCI aims to work with different partners to keep the inspiring spirit of the Paralympic Games alive and advance para-sports throughout the country. This year, with the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, IndusInd Bank has come up with an all-new campaign,