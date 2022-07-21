IndusInd Bank partners with EazyDiner to launch a co-branded credit card

Mumbai: IndusInd Bank today announced its partnership with EazyDiner – India’s leading table reservation, food discovery & restaurant payment platform, to launch a tailor-made co-branded credit card – EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Credit Card.

This collaboration aims to redefine the dining experience for our customers, who have a penchant for exploring variety of restaurants. The all-new card will provide the cardholders with a complimentary EazyDiner Prime membership that will offer the customer a guaranteed discount of up to 25% at select restaurants, this discount can be clubbed with an additional 25% discount upto ₹1000 every time a customer pays on the EazyDiner app via PayEazy. The customers can also redeem the reward points instantly while paying the bill via PayEazy.

Additionally, the card offers a host of other lifestyle-led privileges such as a complimentary stay voucher, reward points that can be redeemed against hotel stays, meals, as well as two complimentary domestic lounge visits per quarter at airports across India.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking and Marketing, IndusInd Bank said, “IndusInd Bank has always been a pioneer in bringing forth some of the most innovative propositions through its exclusive suite of credit cards. We are now delighted to collaborate with EazyDiner, to launch the EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Credit Card that aims to transform the dining experience. We believe this partnership will help the Bank expand our lifestyle based offerings even further, helping our customers enjoy rewards & additional discounts.”

Mr. Kapil Chopra, Founder, EazyDiner added, “We are happy to partner with IndusInd Bank to offer our customers a solution which not only makes eating out simple and fun but also resonates with luxury, comfort and rewarding experience for the customers. We are sure that our customers will appreciate the great value in the EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Credit Card and enjoy our first ever card with unmatched benefits on their every meal at a partner restaurant.”

Key benefits of the EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Credit Card