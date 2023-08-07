Indulge in a Luxury gaming experience with MSI’s Limited-Edition Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport

MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer, has launched its latest limited-edition laptop, the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport in India. It seamlessly combines luxury design, extreme performance, and a promising gaming experience.

The laptop will be available for pre-orders starting August 7, 2023, at a starting price of Rs 2,89,990/- on Flipkart, Amazon and select brand stores across India, namely MEGA IT Bengaluru, ICONS Mumbai, Next Compunet Delhi, Dotcom Chennai and GGPL Ahmedabad.

The latest Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport laptop boasts an exquisite Selenite Grey aesthetic design, featuring the exclusive AMG Rhombuses pattern and a chassis crafted with magnesium-aluminium alloy. This low-key co-branded design exemplifies the craftsmanship and elegance that epitomizes the synergy between Mercedes-AMG and MSI. Customers can also experience the laptop at select MSI stores.

In addition to its aesthetic design, the limited-edition model offers extreme performance, boasting the cutting-edge 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor paired with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs. The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport also features a stunning 16:10 4K OLED panel, delivering exceptional contrast and vibrant colors that create an immersive and captivating gaming experience.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI said, “We are thrilled to partner with Mercedes-AMG in crafting our limited-edition Stealth 16 laptop. This partnership embodies the shared values of both brands towards innovation, craftsmanship, and prestige, resulting in a masterpiece. It not only exemplifies cutting-edge technology but also echoes the timeless elegance of commitment in delivering unparalleled experiences to our valued consumers. We are excitedly looking forward to our consumers immersing themselves in the legacy of luxury and the finest gaming experience ever crafted with the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport laptop”.

Model Name MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes AMG Processor 13th Generation Intel Core i9-13900H Up To 5.4GHz Up to latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H processor Operating System Windows 11 Pro Memory 16GBx2 DDR5 Dual Channel RAM Display 41CM UHD+ (3840×2400), 60Hz OLED DCI-P3 100%, IPS-Level Panel Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX4070, GDDR6 8GB Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX4060, GDDR6 8GB Graphics Storage Slots 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD Keyboard Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard Audio ‎2x 2W Speaker 4x 2W Woofer with exclusive Dynaudio six-speaker system Price INR 3,59,990/- INR 2,89,990/-

The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport offers an exclusive package comprising a designed color box, a mouse, a mouse pad, a USB drive, an elegant pouch, a collection of postcards, and a cable tie, all precisely curated to enhance the luxurious experience shared by both MSI and Mercedes-AMG.

Seize the opportunity to indulge in the luxury gaming experience with the newest co-branded Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport.