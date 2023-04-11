Induction Workshop Held For Councillors & City Leaders In Berhampur

Berhampur: An induction workshop for the Councillors & City Leaders (Mission Shakti SHGs) of Ganjam, Rayagada, Boudh, Gajapati & Kandhamal district was held under the Chairmanship of Director Municipal Administration Sangramjit Nayak today at MKCG , Auditorium, Berhampur. The primary objective of the Induction workshop was to sensitize the participants on the need and relevance of their role in transforming the livelihood of the people & governance of the area.

Sr Officers from Housing & Urban Department including Director, Municipal Administration, Additional Secretary Pravat Mohapatra , Additional Secretary Sourendra Routray Joint Secretary & Project Director, SUDA Sarada Panda , Nilamadhab Bhoi PD DUDA and others officers addressed and encouraged the participants to play an active role in resolving the issues of the respective ULBs in a systematic and effective manner.

DMA Nayak while sharing about Past, Present and Prospect of the urban transformation with examples, explained about 5T initiatives and need to build up the capacity of city leaders towards improved governance. City leaders have to play an active role to transform the City into a Smart and Corruption free ULB and told “Your deed is your seed”.

Sarada Prasad Panda, Project Director, SUDA shared in detail about various flagship programmes of the department launched by Hon’ble CM i.e MUKTA, Aahaar, Community Participation etc being implemented in Urban Areas.

He emphasized upon grievance handling mechanism at ULBs, periodic Cash analysis by the Chairman and told that everybody has to take responsibility to take the lead and to sit with community institutions to address the issues in an effective and sustainable manner. To increase the involvement and ownership the groups, payment to MSGs need to be done without any delay to ensure emergence of vibrant well performing wards in the state, he added.

The meeting focused on how Jaga Mission has transformed the lives of Slum dwellers ,need and effective implementation of Urban Sanitation was discussed in depth .The Councillors and City Leaders to take way forward the Urban initiatives in the State.