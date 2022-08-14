Indore Witnesses World Record For Making Largest Human Chain Forming India’s Map
Bhopal: Indore on Saturday witnessed a new world record for largest human chain while forming geographical map of India.
The map was formed solely by a human chain to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.
According to reports, 5000-odd people of Indore successfully formed the map of India and grabbed a place in the World Book of Records. The formation consisted of school students, social workers and several other volunteers.
Earlier, a human chain was formed on the boundary line of the country’s map.
