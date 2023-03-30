Indore Tragedy: PM Modi Expresses Grief, Speaks To CM Chouhan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish at the mishap in Indore in which 25 people are feared to have fallen inside a well.

“Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM Shivraj Chouhan Ji and took an update on the situation. The state government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families,” he tweeted.

The roof of an ancient ‘bavdi’ (a large well) situated in a temple collapsed during Ram Navami festival following which nearly 25 people are feared to have fallen inside, eyewitnesses said.