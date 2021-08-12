Indore Is Now India’s First “Water Plus” City

Indore: India’s cleanest city, Indore, is now the first “water plus” city of the country under the Swachh Survekshan 2021, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

“Heartiest congratulations to the citizens of Indore as it becomes the first SBM (Swachh Bharat Mission) Water+ certified city under #SwachhSurvekshan2021. Indore has been an example for the whole nation for its determination and dedication towards cleanliness. May it continue to bring glory to the state,” Chouhan said in a tweet.

Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in cities and towns across India launched as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

According to the criteria, dirty water should not go into any river or drain. Also, 30 per cent of the city’s sewer water has to be recycled and reused. Public toilets must be connected to sewer lines and must be cleaned,” said Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pratibha Pal.

A city / ward / circle / zone can be declared as Water Plus provided all wastewater released from households, commercial establishments ,drains, nallahs etc. is treated to a satisfactory level (as per CPCB norms), before releasing the treated wastewater to the environment.