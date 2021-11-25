Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu Beats Germany’s Yvonne Li, Storms Into Quarterfinals

Bali: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into women’s singles quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event as she outclassed Germany’s Yvonne Li here on Thursday.

Seeded number third, Sindhu won the second round clash 21-12 21-18 against the world No.26 in 37 minutes at the USD 850,000 event.

Sindhu will next take on the winner of the second-round clash between Spaniard Beatriz Corrales and South Korea’s Sim Yujin in the quarterfinals.

Later, in the day, Sai Praneeth will be in action against French badminton player Christo Popov while other shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play against South Korean players Kang Minhyuk and Seo Seungjae.