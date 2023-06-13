Indonesia Open 2023: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy make prequarters; Treesa-Gayatri bow out

India’s two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Open 2023 badminton women’s singles event with a straight-game win over local player Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in Jakarta on Tuesday.

PV Sindhu, ranked 13th in the BWF world rankings, defeated world No. 9 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-19, 21-15 to end her two-match losing streak against the Indonesian.

Gregoria Mariska Tunjung was responsible for knocking PV Sindhu out of the Malaysia Masters in the semi-finals. The Indonesian shuttler had earlier denied the Indian the Madrid Spain Masters title with a victory in the final.

Playing at the Istora Senayan sports arena, PV Sindhu and Gregoria Mariska Tunjung went toe-to-toe in the first game with the lead exchanging hands several times. With the game tied at 14-all, the Indian upped her game and won five consecutive points to take the lead despite some closely-fought rallies.

The second game was more straightforward as PV Sindhu dominated Gregoria Mariska Tunjung and sealed the match with ease.

PV Sindhu, a former world champion, will face world No. 3 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, who is also the defending Indonesia Open champion, in round two.

In the men’s singles event, India’s HS Prannoy, ranked 8th in the world, also made a winning start with a 21-16, 21-14 victory over world No. 11 Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the first round of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 event.

HS Prannoy will next play world No. 16 Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong, who defeated two-time world champion Kento Momota of Japan in round 1.

In the women’s doubles, the Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost 22-20, 12-21, 16-21 to Japan’s Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi in their opening match.

This was Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand’s fourth straight first-round loss in BWF World Tour tournaments this season.

Meanwhile, in men’s doubles, India’s Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy made it to the second round after their French opponents, Christo and Toma Junior Popov, had to retire from the first round crash. The Indian pair was leading 21-12, 11-7 when Christo injured his knee.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, however, crashed out after a 21-12, 6-21, 20-22 defeat to Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, the world No. 7 pair and former world championship medallists.