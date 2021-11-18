Indonesia Masters: PV Sindhu Storms Into Quarter-Finals

Bali: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 after defeating Spain’s Clara Azurmendi in the second-round clash here on Thursday.

Sindhu beat Azurmendi with 17-21, 21-7, 21-12 scoreline in a 47-minute encounter.

The two-time Olympic medallist will now lock horns with world no 30 unseeded Turkish shuttler Neslihan Yigit in the quarterfinals.

In the men’s category, Lakshya Sen in the singles event and the mixed double pairing of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy lost their respective matches.

The 20-year-old Lakshya went down 13-21 19-21 to the top seed and two-time world champion Kento Momota of Japan.

Kapila and Sikki, on the other hand, lost a hard fought 15-21 23-21 18-21 battle to Thai duo of Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran in the second round.