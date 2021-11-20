Indonesia Masters: PV Sindhu Loses To Akane Yamaguchi In Semifinal

Bali: Ace shuttler PV Sindhu suffered a straight-game defeat in the semifinals against Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi at the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament on Saturday.

Yamaguchi will now play with the winner of the other semifinal between fourth seed An Seyoung and Thailand’s Phittayaporn Chaiwan.

Sindhu, seeded third, scripted a 21-13, 21-10 win over Turkey’s Neslihan Yigit to reach the semifinals.

India’s challenge in the event now rests on Kidambi Srikanth, who will play third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the men’s singles semifinals, later in the day.