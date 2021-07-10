Indonesia Faces Oxygen Shortage Amid Surge In COVID Cases

Jakarta: Indonesia is currently grappling with a severe shortage of oxygen supplies to treat critical patients infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Following the shortage, the Indonesian government reached out to several countries including China, Singapore, Australia to address its oxygen shortage.

A shipment of more than 1,000 oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ventilators and other health devices arrived from Singapore on Friday, followed by another 1,000 ventilators from Australia, said Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the government minister in charge of Indonesia’s pandemic response.

Beside those donations, Indonesia plans to buy 36,000 tons of oxygen and 10,000 concentrators — devices that generate oxygen — from neighboring Singapore.

Indonesia has so far recorded 2,455,912 cases and 64,631 deaths due to the viral disease.