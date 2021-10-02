Indo-Nepal Joint Exercise Surya Kiran XV Concludes

New Delhi: The 15th Edition of Indo-Nepal Joint Training Exercise, EXERCISE SURYA KIRAN XV culminated today at Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand after 14 days of rigorous training.

The Joint Exercise, which began on 20 Sep 2021, was focused on Counter-Terrorism and Disaster Relief operations. The exercise also provided an opportunity to troops of both Armies to foster everlasting professional and social bonding.

After intense military training, the joint exercise concluded with both Armies exhibiting their combat power and dominance over the terrorist groups during the Validation Exercise. The closing ceremony showcased the immense talent with unique traditional touch of both Nations.

The senior officials expressed their satisfaction and appreciation towards the professional conduct of the exercise.

The bonhomie, esprit-de-corps and goodwill generated during the exercise will go a long way in the future strengthening the bonds between the Armed Forces of both countries.