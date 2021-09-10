Indo-Kazakhstan Joint Training Exercise Culminates

New Delhi: The 5th edition of Indo-Kazakhstan Joint Training Exercise, EXERCISE KAZIND-21 culminated today at Training Node Aisha Bibi, Kazakhstan after 12 days of mutual learning.

In the Joint Exercise which began on 31 August 2021, training was focused on Counter Insurgency/ Counter-Terrorism operations in the urban scene as well as sharing of expertise on skills at arms. The exercise also provided an opportunity to troops of both Armies to foster everlasting professional and social bonding.

After intense military training, the joint exercise concluded with both Armies exhibiting their combat power and dominance over the terrorist groups during the Validation Exercise. The closing ceremony showcased the immense talent with the unique traditional touch of both Nations. The senior officials expressed their satisfaction and appreciation towards the professional conduct of the exercise.

The bonhomie, esprit-de-corps, and goodwill generated during the exercise will go a long way in the future strengthening the bonds between the Armed Forces of both countries.