Indo-Canadian man, son killed in shooting in Canada

Edmonton: An 11-year-old Indo-Canadian boy was intentionally shot and killed along with his father in the town of Edmonton in Alberta, in what is believed to be the result of gang conflict spreading beyond the lower mainland of British Columbia to the neighbouring province.

The boy, who has not been named pending autopsy, was the son of 41-year-old Harpreet Singh Uppal, who Canadian media has linked to gang activity.

On Thursday, at around noon, Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officers responded to a call of a shooting outside a business. At the scene, they found the boy and his father in medical distress and they subsequently succumbed to the injuries sustained.

EPS’ Homicide Section is investigating the murders, and detectives have determined “this was a targeted event.”