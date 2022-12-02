IndiGo’s Kannur-Doha Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: An IndiGo flight 6E-1715 made an emergency landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here on Friday evening.

The flight was flying from Kannur to Doha with 168 passengers, as per reports.

According to an official statement by the airline, the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai as a precaution.

“The operating crew noticed a technical issue and diverted the aircraft to Mumbai for necessary maintenance,” said the airline official.

Meanwhile, a SpiceJet flight from Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) bound for Kozhikode with 197 passengers had an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) today following hydraulic failure.