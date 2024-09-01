IndiGo’s Jabalpur-Hyderabad flight diverted due to bomb threat

Nagpur: An Indigo flight 6E 7308, operating from Jabalpur to Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur on Sunday due to a bomb threat.

Upon landing in Nagpur, all passengers were disembarked and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated, according to an Indigo statement.

The airline apologised, saying, “Passengers were provided with assistance and refreshments, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Hoax bomb threats to airports and hospitals have increased in recent times. On June 18, 41 airports including those in Jaipur, Chennai and Varanasi received bomb threat over emails. This led to extensive anti-sabotage checks that lasted for hours, but all the threats were found to be hoaxes.

Hoax bomb threats and messages disrupt flight schedules and also require a thorough inspection of all passengers, their luggage and the entire aircraft. Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had proposed a five-year flying ban for those found guilty of such acts.