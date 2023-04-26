IndiGO’s Direct Flights To Singapore & Bangkok From June 5

Bhubaneswar: IndiGo Airlines will begin direct flight services from Bhubaneswar to Singapore and Bangkok on June 5.

IndiGo had earlier said it is “working in close collaboration” with the Odisha government to commence international operations from Bhubaneswar which will strengthen air connectivity from the state capital.

According to the airline, direct connectivity to aviation hubs like Dubai, Singapore, and Bangkok will help channelise the huge potential for economic growth through enhanced accessibility.

IndiGo said it recently won the bid to operate direct flights to these three gateways.

Last year, the Odisha Cabinet approved the bid of IndiGo Airlines to operate direct flights to Dubai, Singapore, and Bangkok following a request for quotation from the state government.

A 186-seater flight will be operated from BPIA thrice a week and the expenditure towards flight operation will be borne by the state government. In lieu, the revenue generated through ticketing will be retained by the state government. The government has earmarked Rs 120 crore to help operate these flights and hopes to reach break-even within a year.

Air Asia had started flight service to Bangkok in December 2018 but it was suspended a year later without citing any reason.