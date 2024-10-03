Pune: Passengers on an IndiGo flight from Pune to Bengaluru faced a significant delay after the pilot refused to take off, citing the end of his duty hours. The incident, which occurred on September 24, resulted in a five-hour delay, sparking frustration among the passengers.

The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 12:45 AM, eventually took off at 5:44 AM and landed in Bengaluru at 6:50 AM. A video capturing the passengers’ frustration has since gone viral on social media, showing them demanding an explanation from the pilot and crew.

IndiGo confirmed the delay, attributing it to “operational reasons related to flight duty time limitations.” The airline stated, “Flight 6E 361 scheduled to operate from Pune to Bengaluru was delayed due to operational reasons related to flight duty time limitations. Customers were kept informed about the delay, and our team was available throughout the duration to assist customers. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Aviation expert Sanjay Lazar explained that pilot and crew duty hours are regulated worldwide to ensure passenger safety. “The pilots can’t exceed their duty limits as it invites penalties from the DGCA, including implications for their license. In the interests of flight safety, the pilot knows what he is doing,” Lazar noted.

Despite the explanation, passengers expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of communication and support from the airline. Many took to social media to voice their grievances, highlighting the absence of refreshments, compensation, or lounge access during the delay.

This incident underscores the importance of adhering to safety regulations while also emphasizing the need for better communication and customer service during unforeseen delays.