IndiGo Names Pieter Elbers As New CEO

New Delhi: IndiGo on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pieter Elbers as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the airline. Elbers will assume office on or before October 1, subject to approval.

Since 2014, Elbers has served as the President and CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Elbers succeeds Ronojoy Dutta who has decided to retire on September 30, 2022, after guiding IndiGo through the turbulent Covid period, IndiGo said in a statement.

“The Board of Directors and I would like to thank Rono for effectively leading our business for almost four years with a steady hand through what has been the most turbulent period in the airline’s history and aviation globally,” Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo said.