IndiGo Flight Skids Off Runway During Takeoff From Jorhat Airport In Assam

Assam: An IndiGo flight skidded off the runway at Assam’s Jorhat airport during takeoff. The flight was headed for Kolkata. Despite trying for six hours, officials failed to fix the technical glitch and the flight was eventually cancelled.

IndiGo flight 6E-757 prepared to takeoff for Kolkata yesterday at 2:20 pm, its scheduled departure time. While taxiing on the runway, the wheels of the aircraft suddenly skidded off and got stuck in the swamp lining the runway.

Passengers inside the flight panicked as the aircraft came to a sudden halt due to the excursion.

The crew, however, quickly engaged to pacify the fliers and ensured none got hurt.

At least 98 passengers were onboard the plane, officials said. Within an hour, IndiGo arranged for the safe deboarding of all passengers, who were then taken to a waiting room at the airport. They were served food and drinks.