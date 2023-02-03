IndiGo flies Patna-bound passenger to Udaipur, DGCA Orders Probe

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday ordered an investigation after a passenger who was due to catch an Indigo flight to Patna instead boarded another flight and landed in Udaipur.

According to news agency ANI, the incident was reported on January 30 and the traveller was transported to his destination the following day.

, The passenger, Afsar Hussain, booked a ticket to Patna on Indigo flight 6E-214 and arrived at Delhi airport on January 30 to take the scheduled aircraft. However, he erroneously boarded Indigo flight 6E-319 destined for Udaipur the report stated quoting a senior DGCA official..

Only after landing at Udaipur Airport did the traveller realise his error. After that, he told officials at Udaipur Airport, who subsequently notified the airline, the report added.

The airline flew him back to Delhi the same day and then to Patna on January 31, ANI reported citing an official statement.

As per the report, the DGCA will investigate why the passenger’s boarding permit was not completely inspected and how he boarded the wrong flight although boarding passes are checked at two locations before boarding.

In a statement issued on Friday, the airline stated, “We are aware of the incident that occurred with a customer on the 6E319 Delhi-Udaipur flight.”

“We are engaging with the authorities on this. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger,” the airline stated.

This is the second such event in the last 20 days on an Indigo flight. Earlier that day, on January 13, a passenger with an airline ticket and boarding permit for an Indore-bound flight boarded the wrong aeroplane and was transferred to Nagpur airport.