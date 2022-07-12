IndiGo charges ‘cute fee’ from passengers, details here

New Delhi: Being cute is all free but if you happen to book an airline ticket, you may have to pay a fee for it. At least, for this particular Twitter user.

A user on Twitter shared their Indigo bill recently, and one detail from the bill has caught the attention of users online. Apart from airport security and convenience charges, the user, Shantanu, was also charged a “cute fee” by Indigo.

I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought ⁦@IndiGo6E⁩ would start charging me for it. pic.twitter.com/L7p9I3VfKX — Shantanu (@shantanub) July 10, 2022

Of course, his tweet triggered an array of reactions. While some tried to explain what this component was all about, others played along.

Shantanu shared a screenshot of his air ticket on Twitter. He highlighted the ‘price summary’ section which showed the various components of his airfare. Besides being charged for security and convenience, among others, the passenger highlighted that the airline had a ‘cute fee’ included.

For the uninitiated, CUTE fee stands for Common User Terminal Equipment. It is an amount charged for the use of metal detecting machines, escalators and other equipment at the airport.