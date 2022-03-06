IndiGo brings back over 7180 Indian citizens in a week

New Delhi: In its mission to support the repatriation efforts from Ukraine, IndiGo brought back over 7180 Indian citizens across 33 flights till Sunday.

An additional 215 citizens will land back in the country on March 07 on another flight from Suceawa to Delhi. The airline operated 34 flights, around 52% out of a total 64 flights commissioned by the Government of India under Operation Ganga from February 28 to March 07.

The airline is operating these missions on A321 aircraft with all safety precautions. Most of these flights carried relief material during their onward journey, while bringing back evacuees in the return leg via Istanbul.

The citizens were comforted during their return travel with hot meals like dal chawal, rajma chawal, Maggi; fresh subs and sandwiches from Istanbul and a wide variety of snacks including nuts, cookies, chips, complemented by hot and cold beverages.